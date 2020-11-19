Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 19, 2020) - Stratabound Minerals' (TSXV: SB) President & CEO, R. Kim Tyler, is interviewed by David Morgan, publisher of the Morgan Report.

Stratabound Minerals Corp. is a fully-funded Canadian exploration and development company focused on gold exploration at its flagship Golden Culvert Project, Yukon Territory and its new McIntyre Brook Project, New Brunswick, Canada. The Company also holds a significant land position that hosts three base metals deposits in the Bathurst base metals camp of New Brunswick featuring the Captain Copper-Cobalt-Gold Deposit that hosts an NI 43-101 Measured and Indicated Resource.

InvestmentPitch Media has produced and is hosting the interview "video". If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Stratabound" in the search box.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

http://www.investmentpitch.com/video/1_s9jwr5xe/David-Morgan-of-the-Morgan-Report-interviews-R-Kim-Tyler-President-and-CEO-of-Stratabound-Minerals

The company recently reported surface samples up to 320 grams per tonne gold with visible gold from quartz and quartz breccia surface float samples at the Golden Culvert Project, located 25 kilometers north of Seabridge Gold's high-grade 3 Aces Project.

A surface geochemistry sampling program outlined a 1 km long by up to 100 m wide gold-mineralized boulder field of surface float-trains linking likewise gold-mineralized quartz vein structures exposed in outcrop, subcrop and trenching in previous programs either side of the Main Discovery outcrop.

The 2020 diamond drill program has concluded as required under the time frames allowed within the company's Class 3 exploration permit, with 17 diamond drill holes completed for a total of 3,217 metres across one kilometre of strike length. The company expects these initial assay results in late December.

For more information, please visit the company's website www.stratabound.ca or contact R. Kim Tyler, President and CEO, at 416-915-4157 or email info@stratabound.com.

About InvestmentPitch Media

Investmentpitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:

InvestmentPitch Media

Barry Morgan, CFO

bmorgan@investmentpitch.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/68552