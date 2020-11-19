Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 19, 2020) - Marble Financial Inc. (CSE: MRBL) (OTCQB: MRBLF), a financial technology company that empowers Canadians toward a positive financial future, has launched 'MyMarble'. 'My Marble' is an innovative, data-driven, personalized finance platform that harnesses the power of AI technology to help Canadians manage debt, build credit, and budget to achieve their financial goals.

Canadians can now create a free 'MyMarble' account at www.mymarble.ca and start using the platform immediately with new features being introduced in the coming months, including Marble Financials' Credit Beacon Card programs. 'MyMarble' currently includes the company's unique and proprietary financial wellness solutions; Fast-Track, Score-Up, Maestro, and Credit-Meds to engage in and navigate a clear path for Canadians towards financial wellbeing and a meaningful credit score.

Karim Nanji, CEO, stated: "Just as Canadians rely on data-driven wearables to help them make decisions about nutrition, sleep and exercise, 'MyMarble' offers customers the ability to harness the power of data algorithms and AI technology to make financial decisions that will help them build credit, manage debt and budget toward their goals more effectively. Our Platform tracks your credit score and financial progress on a personalized financial dashboard, so users gain confidence and build financial literacy as they work toward achieving their financial goals. Unfortunately, underserved Canadians are used to being marginalized when it comes to managing and monitoring their finances, leading to limited options and high interest rates. 'MyMarble' empowers users to improve their financial standing by accessing the power of our robust data-science, and AI-driven technology. They can start exploring and benefiting for free - and then upgrade to into our premium subscriptions down the road."

According to a pre-COVID report by financial services research firm TransUnion released earlier this year, an estimated one-third of Canadians, or 12 Million, have 'below prime' credit scores. The growing trend has resulted in a large market of underserved Canadians needing to rebuild and/or improve their financial status, especially now as the current uncertain economic climate impacted heavily by COVID-19.

Jim Chan, CTO, added: "This is an exciting milestone as Marble remains focused on developing solutions to accelerate digitalization and innovation while automating Canadians path to financial prosperity. As Canadians' financial profiles and options become more complex, we are excited to expand our technology solutions to bring a new degree of insight and automation to our customers' finances - helping to solve some of the industry's biggest challenges brought by Digital Financial Inclusion."

The company continues to establish itself as a leader in financial wellness as evidenced by the large number of free educational video courses available on its website.

