The Diverse Income Trust plc



It is announced that at the close of business on 18 November 2020, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc, managed by Premier Miton Asset Management Limited, is:



With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:



Including current period revenue to 18 November 2020 97.50p per ordinary share



Excluding current period revenue 95.99p per ordinary share







19 November 2020



Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45