Freitag, 20.11.2020
PR Newswire
19.11.2020 | 15:52
And the winner is... Welcome to the International Truck of the Year award 2021

MILAN, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Each year, a jury of 24 European commercial vehicle journalists selects a recipient for the 'International Truck of the Year' award. This is no ordinary truck. It's being celebrated for its overall contribution to road transport efficiency.

Announcement International Truck of the Year

The "International Truck of the Year" (IToY) award was originally launched in 1977 by the British journalist and editor of Truck magazine Pat Kennett. Today, the 24 jury members represent leading commercial vehicle magazines throughout Europe. Moreover, in the last few years, the IToY group, has extended its sphere of influence by appointing associate members in the growing truck markets of China, India, South Africa, Australia, Brazil, Japan, Iran and New Zealand. Altogether, the combined truck-operator readership of the 24 IToY full jury members' magazines, as well as those of its eight associate members, exceeds one million.

International_Truck_of_the_Year_Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1338773/International_Truck_of_the_Year.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1338046/International_Truck_of_the_Year_Logo.jpg

www.truck-of-the-year.com

