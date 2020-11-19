Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Nordnet AB, company registration number 559073-6681, fulfills Nasdaq Stockholm's listing requirements. Provided that Nordnet AB, applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq Stockholm and that the company can meet the liquidity requirements, first day of trading is expected to be November 25, 2020. The company has 250,000,000 shares as per today's date. Short Name: SAVE -------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares to be listed: 250,000,000 -------------------------------------------------------- ISIN Code: SE0015192067 -------------------------------------------------------- Order book id: 209451 -------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: CCP Cleared -------------------------------------------------------- Segment: Large Cap -------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: STO Equities CCP/182 -------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------- MIC: XSTO -------------------------------------------------------- ICB Classification: Industry code: 30 Financials ------------------------------------------ Supersector code: 3020 Financial Services ------------------------------------------ When issued trading Trading will be on a when issued basis from November 25 up and including November 26, 2020, i.e. trading will begin before all conditions in the offering have been fulfilled and will cease if the offering is not completed. For further information see pages 30 and 155 in the prospectus. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.