The global critical incident monitoring UAV market size is poised to grow by USD 1.42 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 17% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

Public safety is one of the key factors that will drive this critical incident monitoring UAV market. This is ideal for elevated risk and emergencies where we don't want to risk the life of a person. UAVs offer benefits such as high-speed monitoring and lesser costs compared to human workforces and the ability to capture HD and ultra HD quality images. These advantages with minimal risks are what makes UAV an ideal technological breakthrough, and these are the factors that will help in the growth of this industry during the forecast period.

Report Highlights:

The major critical incident monitoring UAV market growth comes from the growth of the military segment. The increased use of surveillance, detection, monitoring of conflict zones is the main reasons.

North America was the largest critical incident monitoring UAV market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. This is attributed to factors such as the emergence of new drone laws will significantly drive critical incident monitoring UAV market growth in this region

The global critical incident monitoring UAV market is fragmented. AeroVironment Inc., EHang Holdings Ltd., Elbit Systems Ltd., FLIR Systems Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., Parrot Drones SAS, Raytheon Technologies Corp., SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd., Thales Group, and The Boeing Co. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this critical incident monitoring UAV market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the global critical incident monitoring uav market 2020-2024 is expected to have negative impact. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we continue to revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Developments in the sensor market will be a Key Market Trend

Vendors in the global critical incident monitoring UAV market are capitalizing on the availability of mobile, intelligent, and connected sensors to improve the capabilities of their offerings. Critical incident monitoring UAVs are mainly equipped with global positioning system (GPS), inertial, image, and ultrasound-based range sensors. With improvements in functionalities and features, UAVs are increasingly being equipped with thermal, hyperspectral, and multispectral sensors. During this forecast period the development in the sensor market will result in market growth.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Critical Incident Monitoring UAV Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist critical incident monitoring UAV market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the critical incident monitoring UAV market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the critical incident monitoring UAV market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of critical incident monitoring UAV market vendors

