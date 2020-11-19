Increasing Demand from Semiconductors to Invite Extensive Growth for Epi Wafer Market through Forecast Period of 2020-2030

- Burgeoning demand for energy-efficient electronics and electrical products are stated to bring immense growth prospects for the global Epi wafer market through the forecast period of 2020-2030

- The TMR researchers, after a thorough analysis, conclude that the global Epi wafer market may expand at a CAGR of ~6 percent across the assessment period of 2020-2030

ALBANY, N.Y, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Epi wafer market may gain prominent growth on the back of the escalating utilization of Epi wafers across a variety of applications. In addition, the extensive growth prospects across the telecommunication industry may further invite tremendous opportunities for the Epi wafer market through the assessment period.

Epi wafers are used significantly in consumer electronic devices such as smartwatches, smart TVs, tablets, and smartphones. The expanding demand for IR applications across hotels, airports, offices, commercial spaces, and others proves to be a growth multiplier. Epi wafers are the main component across IR detectors, thus opening doors of opportunity for the Epi wafer market.

According to the researchers at Transparency Market Research (TMR), the global Epi wafer market is expected to expand at a CAGR of ~6 percent through the assessment period of 2020-2030. The global Epi wafer market is anticipated to cross a value of US$ 5.8 bn by the end of the forecast period.

Technological advancements are penetrating at a rapid rate into the Epi wafer market. Research and development activities are being conducted to develop efficient and lightweight Epi wafers that can be more useful and convenient to the end-user. Furthermore, the upcoming 5G technology may invite exponential demand for Epi wafers across the telecommunication industry, thus inviting good growth opportunities.

Epi Wafer Market: From Analysts' Desk

The analysts at Transparency Market Research attribute the Epi wafer market to grow on the back of technological advancements like the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), high-performance computing, and the latest technologies in 5G.

The analysts further state that even if the microelectronics-based applications are acquiring prominence in the Epi wafer market, the consistent failures in microelectronic chips are holding back the growth. The analysts advise the players in the Epi wafer market to address the issues in the microelectronic-based applications to gain good growth.

Epi Wafer Market: Key Revelations

On the basis of material, Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) is expected to hold a large market share of the Epi wafer market during the assessment period of 2020-2030

The optoelectronics segment may hold a prominent share of the Epi wafer market in terms of applications

The U.S. will hold a major share of North America's Epi wafer market

Epi wafer market India is expected to bring good growth for Asia Pacific's Epi wafer market

Epi Wafer Market: Growth Boosters

The telecommunication industry is expected to bring profitable growth for the Epi wafer market during the forecast period of 2020-2030.

Prodigious demand for RF devices may bring considerable growth for the Epi wafer market

The utilization of Epi wafers in semiconductors will further add extra stars of growth to the Epi wafer market

Epi Wafer Market: COVID-19 Impact

The Epi wafer market, like many sectors suffered a loss due to the COVID-19 outbreak. All the manufacturing sectors and production units were shut due to the lockdown implementations. This aspect affected the Epi wafer market negatively. The semiconductor sector has suffered a minor loss due to the pandemic. Thus, this sector may help the Epi wafer market to revive lost growth.

Global Epi Wafer Market: Segmentation

By Material

Gallium

Arsenic

Gallium Nitride (GaN)

Gallium Arsenide (GaAs)

Indium Phosphide Gallium Arsenide (InGaAs)

Indium Phosphide (InP)

Others

By Wafer Size

50mm to 100mm

100mm to 150mm

150mm-200mm

Above 200mm

By Application

Microelectronics

Optoelectronics

RF Microwave Applications

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

South America

