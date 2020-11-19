The specialist in infrared spectroscopic breath measurement is setting up US office to expand the sales of its connected new generation breathalyzer OCIGO across North America. Thanks to its patented infrared spectroscopy technology which was previously reserved for law enforcement breathalyzers, the OCIGO breathalyzer FCC2 and FDA approved finally brings reliable and accurate technology to the U.S. market for both professionals and consumers.

Olythe, a specialist in spectroscopic breath measurement, takes a step forward in its development by commercializing its breathalyzer in North America with the setting up of an office. After the huge success at CES and the positive feedback from the public and institutions, Olythe can now propose one of the most reliable e-breathalyzer technology to American drivers!

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201119005910/en/

(Photo: Olythe)

In the United States, 25%3 of road deaths are due to alcohol, i.e. about 11,000 people per year. As road safety knows no boundaries, Olythe will introduce its new-generation OCIGO breathalyzer, equipped with patented technology, to help users become aware of the dangers of drinking and driving. OCIGO instantly measures the concentration of alcohol in the exhaled air. Along with an application available on the App Store and Play Store, it is able to provide a reliable BAC estimate as well as predict how long they have to wait to get back down to zero. The application also allows the user to know the legal limit in any state in the United States.

With its patented technology, the OCIGO Intelligent Breathalyzer uses infrared spectroscopic detection for increased accuracy.This miniaturized technology allows OCIGO to deliver a 4-digit display precision according to the different international units used.

"Since the CES in Las Vegas last January where we revealed our breathalyzer for the first time on the American continent, we have been receiving numerous requests from individuals and professionals for our OCIGO prevention tool." explains Guillaume Nesa, co-founder of Olythe. "To meet this demand and provide our customers with the best possible service, an anchor point was essential. I am therefore very proud of all the Olythe team for this major step in our development across the Atlantic."

This technology won the prestigious CES Innovation Awards 2020 in the Health Wellness category.

About Olythe

Olythe is one of the leaders in the measurement of alcohol in exhaled air thanks to its patented technology. Olythe designs, develops and markets a complete range of connected devices in order to meet the needs of professionals (Transport and Logistics, high-risk professions, administrations and law enforcement, healthcare professionals) as well as private individuals. More information on www.olythe.io/en

1 Food and Drug Administration

2 Federal Communications Commission

3 https://www.thezebra.com/research/drunk-driving-statistics/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201119005910/en/

Contacts:

Olythe

Tel: +33 (0)4 42 53 62 39 contact@olythe.com

Press contact Licence K for Olythe:

Jean-François Kitten, +33 (0)9 72 33 47 63 jf@licencek.com

Sophie Renard, +33(0)6 82 80 61 97 s.renard@licencek.com

Ilinca Spita, +33(0)6 64 75 12 98 (EN) i.spita@licencek.com