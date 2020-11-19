As a result of the upcoming cross-border merger between Nordic Waterproofing Holding A/S and Nordic Waterproofing Holding AB, and on request of Nordic Waterproofing Holding AB, company registration number 556839-3168, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading shares on Nasdaq Stockholm with effect from November 30, 2020. The decision is conditional upon that Nordic Waterproofing Holding AB meets the liquidity requirements for the shares. Short Name: NWG -------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares to be listed: 24,083,935 -------------------------------------------------------- ISIN Code: SE0014731089 -------------------------------------------------------- Order book id: 209452 -------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: CCP Cleared -------------------------------------------------------- Segment: Mid Cap -------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: STO Equities CCP/182 -------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------- MIC: XSTO -------------------------------------------------------- ICB Classification: Industry code: 50 Industrials ------------------------------------------------ Supersector code: 5010 Construction & Materials ------------------------------------------------ For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.