Geetu Sharma, Founder of AlphasFuture, Shares Her Sustainable Investment Strategy That Yields Superior Returns While Making A Positive Impact On Society

EDINA, MN / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2020 / The world is facing significant global sustainability challenges, from climate change to the degradation of the planet, plastic pollution, and the rising cost of food, water and healthcare, it is clear that something needs to change.

Geetu Sharma, founder of AlphasFuture, an investment management firm that focuses on sustainability, is setting out to be that change.

"The reality is, we can solve these problems, but we need to act with urgency. There is already innovation and investment happening in this space. We can all contribute by investing in companies that are helping solve these sustainability challenges," says Sharma.

Geetu Sharma began her career in India, where she worked in the financial markets for nearly a decade. She went on to obtain her MBA at London Business School and continued to work in London, the financial capital of Europe before moving to Geneva, Switzerland. While in Switzerland, she co-managed Pictet Asset Management's $4bn global equity strategies, with a focus on sustainable investment. It was within this role that she began to develop a greater understanding and passion for sustainable investing. Two years ago, Sharma and her family moved to the United States where she founded AlphasFuture with a mission to deliver long-term capital appreciation to investors by investing in innovation that drives sustainability.

According to Sharma, "The population is expected to grow to 10B by 2050. We are consuming natural resources at the rate of 4x what the earth can regenerate, we need to rethink how we consume, recycle, and reduce. We need to build a more sustainable economy so that we don't take more from the planet than it can support."

For Sharma and her team at AlphasFuture, this means focusing on investments that address sustainability challenges through innovation. Several advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, the internet of things, big data analytics, and digitisation are accelerating this progress. Sharma builds a portfolio of companies that are driving the push to a more sustainable economy, while avoiding companies that are having a negative impact on the planet or society.

Sharma cites fossil fuel companies as an example, "40 years ago, fossil fuels may have been one of the most lucrative investments. Today, we know that the burning of fossil fuel is a key contributor to climate change."

Cleaner fuels, such as wind and solar, are increasingly becoming viable options, so as the demand for fossil fuel declines, so will its value. Investing in fossil fuel poses a financial risk while being detrimental to our future.

Sharma seeks to educate clients on the importance of focusing on businesses and investments that will simultaneously yield high returns while also contributing to the greater good. AlphasFuture focuses on four investment sectors including Smart Energy and Materials, Sustainable Food and Agriculture, Smart Cities, and Health and Wellbeing. The team rigorously screens each company to identify those that have a positive impact under these themes, a sustainable business model, and favorable ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) practices.

"At AlphasFuture, we strongly believe investing in these companies will generate superior long term returns at lower risk for our investors whilst creating purpose driven investments," says Sharma.

The ongoing pandemic is demonstrating how vulnerable our systems are in the wake of a global disaster. We need urgent action to build more resilience in our entire ecosystem. Sustainable investing is a path to building that resilience.

"By combining capitalism with responsibility we can create long term value for our investors," says Sharma.

To learn more about AlphasFuture or to schedule a consultation call, visit https://alphasfuture.com or email Geetu at geetu@alphasfuture.com.

Contact Name: Geetu Sharma

Business Name: AlphasFuture

Address: 5016 Kelsey Terrace Edina, Minnesota 55436

Phone Number: 763-898-7583

Website Link: https://alphasfuture.com

Send Email

SOURCE: AlphasFuture

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/617352/Geetu-Sharma-Founder-of-AlphasFuture-Shares-Her-Sustainable-Investment-Strategy-That-Yields-Superior-Returns-While-Making-A-Positive-Impact-On-Society