DAO Drops: Dao Drops Holistic Health Company Launches New Line to Help Users Target Beauty and Fitness Goals

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2020 / Dao Drops, an herbal wellness company, introduced a new collection of natural herbal formulas this week. The six-product lineup includes a wide-range of drops developed to aid users in reaching their fitness and beauty goals. Ranging from a vegan formula for beautiful hair to a post-workout tincture, this new collection makes holistic health easy and accessible.



The latest collection called BEAUTY BUNDLE has a wide range of products, from a vegan formula specifically designed to promote beautiful hair, to a post-workout tincture made to help with muscle recovery. In conjunction with the rest of their effective products, this new collection makes holistic health easy and accessible.

Dao Drops founder, CEO, and natural health enthusiast, Daniel Saghian believes that the newest launch of drops is a game-changer for clients who are looking for new and natural alternatives to reach their health goals. Saghian notes that in creating the new line, the company "specifically sought out herbs that have been used in holistic remedies for hundreds of years such as Schisandra, Tulsi, Irish Moss, and Sarsaparilla."

The latest Beauty Bundleincludes HAIR, SKIN, and BEAUTY drops and similar to the rest of their product offering, all of the new releases are entirely natural remedies curated to help bring the body into balance.

This new collection includes the following:

HAIR DROPS: a natural hair growth formula designed to reduce hair loss & nourish/thicken hair

BEAUTY DROPS: an anti-aging formula to supply key nutrients & diminish stress

SKIN DROPS: an antioxidant rich formula that reduces skin disorders & promotes glow

In addition to their BEAUTY Bundle, Dao Drops also launched their FITNESS Bundle that includes:

SKINNY DROPS: a metabolism boosting formula for natural weight loss, bloating, and unhealthy cravings

PRE-WORKOUT DROPS:a powerful combination of energy boosting herbs formulated to provide a natural increase in stamina and endurance

POST-WORKOUT DROPS:an expertly formulated herbal supplement designed to help with the repair of overworked muscles and buffer the effects of physical stress

This release marks Dao Drop's latest product launch of 2020, which comes after the success of their other natural formulas, already loved by thousands of customers. The science behind Dao Drops herbal formulas is simple and effective. Each formula is a combination of natural herbs used to target particular wellness goals. Dao Drops non-alcoholic tinctures use cutting edge extraction methods, using only vegetable based palm-glycerin and crystal clear purified water. There are three different sizes for their products: ½ oz, 1 oz, and 2 oz lasting 1, 2, and 4 weeks respectively.

About Dao Drops

The mission of this company is to simplify holistic, plant-based remedies so that more people can incorporate herbs into their routines with ease. Dao Drops has an internal team of expert herbalists that bring together all different types of herbs found around the world. Their website states that their formulas are, "non-GMO, gluten-free, and contain no artificial flavors". Their extracts are made with vegetable glycerin (as opposed to alcohol) so they have a sweet taste and can be paired with water, tea, or food despite having no added sugars.

Instagram: @daodrops

TikTok: @daodrops

Pinterest: @daodrops

Contact Information:

Name: Dao Drops

E-mail: info@daodrops.com

Phone: +1 866-886-6265

SOURCE: Dao Drops

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/608609/Dao-Drops-Holistic-Health-Company-Launches-New-Line-to-Help-Users-Target-Beauty-and-Fitness-Goals