Washington D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - November 19, 2020) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced an award of over $900,000 to a whistleblower who identified securities law violations occurring overseas. The whistleblower's timely and important information resulted in a significant expansion of an ongoing investigation.

"Today's award underscores the significance of the SEC whistleblower program's global reach," said Jane Norberg, Chief of the SEC's Office of the Whistleblower. "The agency has received whistleblower tips from individuals in 130 countries. Overseas whistleblowers are in a unique position to help identify wrongdoing occurring abroad that may otherwise be hard to detect."

The SEC has awarded more than $721 million to 114 individuals since issuing its first award in 2012. All payments are made out of an investor protection fund established by Congress that is financed entirely through monetary sanctions paid to the SEC by securities law violators. No money has been taken or withheld from harmed investors to pay whistleblower awards. Whistleblowers may be eligible for an award when they voluntarily provide the SEC with original, timely, and credible information that leads to a successful enforcement action. Whistleblower awards can range from 10-30% of the money collected when the monetary sanctions exceed $1 million.

As set forth in the Dodd-Frank Act, the SEC protects the confidentiality of whistleblowers and does not disclose information that could reveal a whistleblower's identity.

For more information about the whistleblower program and how to report a tip, visit www.sec.gov/whistleblower.