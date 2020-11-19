The "UK Mortgage Deferral Hangover 2020 Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The UK Mortgage Deferral Hangover Report combines expert insight with the publisher's unique data on the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic to determine how many borrowers will be affected in the UK and for how long.

This report draws from a comprehensive consumer research conducted by the publisher in March to June of 2020. As the COVID-19 global health pandemic unfolded, the publisher surveyed more than 8,000 UK consumers to forecast the immediate impact on mortgage borrowers, and their lenders, over the next 12-24 months.

Some key findings from the report include:

One in five borrowers will be facing mortgage stress in the next 12 months

Almost 24 million UK consumers have been, or expect to be, impacted financially by the Covid-19 pandemic

Over 300,000 more borrowers are likely to seek repayment deferrals by October 31st

Young families with children will feel the impacts for the longest

