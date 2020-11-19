Omdia gives Temenos Infinity top scores for product experience and solution innovation

SaaS-based Temenos Infinity named market-leading digital platform based on its combination of market impact, solution capabilities, and customer experience

Based on the report, Temenos is one of the vendors with the strongest market presence Temenos Infinity is now used by over 650 banks helping them transform customer experience and increase digital revenues by up to 5x

Temenos (SIX: TEMN), the banking software company, today announced that Omdia, a leading technology analyst and consulting firm, recognized Temenos as a market leader in the report "Omdia Universe Selecting a Digital banking Platform" based on its combination of market impact, solution capabilities, and customer experience. Temenos Infinity digital banking platform gained the top scores for product experience and solution innovation. Download the report here.

In Omdia's report, Temenos Infinity, the market-leading SaaS omnichannel digital banking product, scored consistently well in all areas thanks to an all-inclusive platform that can be adapted for all types of bank or geography. Omdia stated that customers praised the usability of the platform and the fact that business benefits were above expectations after implementation. Temenos is also acknowledged in the report as having one of the strongest market presence of all vendors.

Temenos has seen accelerated demand for Temenos Infinity across challengers and incumbent banks. The company has invested over US$1 billion in the last few years to acquire leading US-based SaaS companies Kony and Avoka and accelerate its digital banking capabilities.

Omdia's report highlights that Temenos has fully integrated its acquisitions of Kony and Avoka into the Temenos Infinity platform. This has enabled Temenos to showcase its full capabilities, including onboarding, AI-led decision-making, and employee empowerment. Temenos Infinity offers an optimized digital banking experience, which Omdia states is integral to the future success or, possibly, survival of a bank.

Max Chuard, Chief Executive Officer, Temenos said: "We are proud to be recognized as a leader by Omdia. This is a testament to the innovation of our digital banking platform and our growing investment in people and in R&D over the last few years. We are seeing great customer demand for digital banking delivered as SaaS and we expect this trend to continue. We help banks of all tiers and all sizes from tier ones, to credit unions to challenger banks transform their digital customer experience and deliver more value to their customers."

Philip Benton, Senior Analyst, Omdia, said: "Infinity has an impressive array of analytics tools at its disposal, with the platform designed for hyper-personalization. Temenos' strengths lie in providing an excellent user experience, for both business and end users, and an impressive product roadmap that aligns well with future market trends."

Temenos has a global customer base with more than 650 financial institutions using Temenos Infinity including HSBC, Regions and BlueShore to name but a few. Temenos addresses banks of all tiers. According to Omdia, the integration of Kony's capabilities enable the platform to meet the more complex and partner-based requirements of top-tier banks.

Temenos Infinity helps banks succeed in the New Normal. It drives exceptional, personal customer experiences by combining digital technology with a human touch. With its advanced analytics, it drives customer acquisition and digital banking engagement, enabling financial institutions to increase digital revenues 5x and cut customer onboarding time by 75%. Financial institutions that use Temenos Infinity report a 20% higher Net Promoter Score.

