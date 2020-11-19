Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Re:NewCell AB, company registration number 556885-6206, fulfills Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market's listing requirements. Provided that Re:NewCell AB, applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, first day of trading is expected to be November 26, 2020. The company has 20,273,110 shares as per today's date. Shares Short name: RENEW ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed1 30,799,426 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0014960431 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 209534 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556885-6206 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name --------------------- 55 Basic Materials --------------------- 5510 Basic Materials --------------------- 1See prospectus page 84, Sw version When issued trading Trading will be on a when issued basis from November 26 up and including November 27, 2020, i.e. trading will begin before all conditions in the offering have been fulfilled and will cease if the offering is not completed. For further information see pages 24-25 and 92 in the prospectus. This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46852800399.