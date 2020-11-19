Regulatory News:

Amplitude Surgical (Paris:AMPLI) (ISIN: FR0012789667, Ticker: AMPLI, PEA-PME eligible) ("Amplitude" or the "Group"), French leader on the global surgical technology market for lower-limb orthopedics, announces its 2020-21 financial calendar.

Events Dates 2020-21 Q1 Sales Thursday November 19, 2020 2020-21 H1 Sales Thursday February 18, 2021 2020-21 H1 Results Wednesday March 24, 2021 2020-21 Q3 Sales Thursday April 22, 2021 2020-21 Full-Year Sales Thursday July 22, 2021 2020-21 Full-Year Results Wednesday October 20, 2021 2021-22 Q1 Sales Thursday November 18, 2021

* Subject to modification. Press releases are published after market closes.

About Amplitude Surgical

Founded in 1997 in Valence, France, Amplitude Surgical is a leading French player on the global surgical technology market for lower-limb orthopedics. Amplitude Surgical develops and markets high-end products for orthopedic surgery covering the main disorders affecting the hip, knee and extremities, and notably foot and ankle surgery. Amplitude Surgical develops, in close collaboration with surgeons, numerous high value-added innovations in order to best meet the needs of patients, surgeons and healthcare facilities. A leading player in France, Amplitude Surgical is developing abroad through its subsidiaries and a network of exclusive distributors and agents distributing its products in more than 30 countries. Amplitude Surgical operates on the lower-limb market through the intermediary of its Novastep subsidiaries in France and the United States. At June 30, 2020, Amplitude Surgical had a workforce of 436 employees and recorded sales of nearly 88 million euros.

