Consolidated sales of €21.6 million, +6.3% at constant exchange rates

17.0% growth on the French market and 8.5% decrease in international business at constant exchange rates

Further growth in Novastep's activity: +26.8% at constant exchange rates

Negative impact of the 2nd wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, notably on activity in France

Amplitude Surgical (Paris:AMPLI) (ISIN: FR0012789667, Ticker: AMPLI, eligible for PEA-PME plans) ("Amplitude" or the "Group"), a leading French player on the global surgical technology market for lower-limb orthopedics, announces its sales for the first quarter of its 2020-21 financial year.

Olivier Jallabert, Amplitude Surgical's CEO, commented: "In the first quarter of our 2020-21 financial year, Amplitude Surgical posted growth of 6.3% at constant exchange rates, driven by the performance of activity in France that offset the decrease in international activity, still affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Novastep, meanwhile, has continued its development and accounted for approximately 11% of quarterly sales, with growth of almost 27% over the period. However, the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and the implementation of new restrictions on access to operating rooms are currently having a significant impact on activity, notably with a decrease in activity in France of around 30% over the last few weeks compared with the same period of 2019

Q1 2020-21 sales 30/09/2020 30/09/2019 Change at current exchange rates Change at

constant exchange

rates In thousands of euros IFRS France 14,147 12,091 +17.0% +17.0% International 7,436 8,745 -15.0% -8.5% o/w subsidiaries 5,519 6,815 -19.0% -10.7% o/w distributors 1,917 1,930 -0.7% -0.7% Total 21,583 20,837 +3.6% +6.3%

Over the first quarter of its 2020-21 financial year (July-September 2020), Amplitude Surgical recorded sales of €21.6 million, up 3.6% in actual terms and +6.3% at constant exchange rates.

On the French market , Amplitude Surgical recorded a 17.0% increase in activity over the quarter to €14.1 million, or 65.5% of total sales. The growth in activity corresponds to the contribution of new clients acquired in early 2020 and to the catch-up effect of activity not realized during the first lockdown from March to May 2020;

The Group's international activity generated sales of €7.4 million, down 15.0% in actual terms and -8.5% at constant exchange rates. Activity continued to be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, notably in Australia and Brazil;

Amplitude Surgical's direct activity (French market and international subsidiaries), which accounted for almost 91% of the Group's total sales, recorded growth of 7.0% at constant exchange rates;

Novastep, which markets innovative solutions for foot and ankle surgery, recorded strong sales growth of 26.8% at constant exchange rates, with quarterly sales totaling €2.4 million, driven by clients in both France and the United States. The proportion of sales generated abroad is approximately 66%, and Novastep now accounts for 11.1% of the Group's total sales.

The evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic since the beginning of October 2020, particularly in France, which is currently in the midst of a second wave, is leading to the implementation of restrictions on access to operating rooms and the regulating of the level of scheduled surgeries in certain geographical areas. Over the final week of October and first weeks of November 2020, a decrease in activity of approximately 30% has been observed in France compared with the same period last year.

Next financial press release

H1 2020-21 sales, on February 18, 2021, after market.

About Amplitude Surgical

Founded in 1997 in Valence, France, Amplitude Surgical is a leading French player on the global surgical technology market for lower-limb orthopedics. Amplitude Surgical develops and markets high-end products for orthopedic surgery covering the main disorders affecting the hip, knee and extremities, and notably foot and ankle surgery. Amplitude Surgical develops, in close collaboration with surgeons, numerous high value-added innovations in order to best meet the needs of patients, surgeons and healthcare facilities. A leading player in France, Amplitude Surgical is developing abroad through its subsidiaries and a network of exclusive distributors and agents distributing its products in more than 30 countries. Amplitude Surgical operates on the lower-limb market through the intermediary of its Novastep subsidiaries in France and the United States. At June 30, 2020, Amplitude Surgical had a workforce of 436 employees and recorded sales of nearly 88 million euros.

