Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 19.11.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 646 internationalen Medien
Achtung! Kurschance!: Ad-hoc-Meldung: Auslöser für erneut fast 100% Kursplus am Donnerstag!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 860885 ISIN: DK0010234467 Ticker-Symbol: F6O1 
Frankfurt
19.11.20
08:03 Uhr
25,000 Euro
-0,360
-1,42 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
1-Jahres-Chart
FLSMIDTH & CO A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FLSMIDTH & CO A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
25,40026,00018:30
25,64025,91018:30
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.11.2020 | 18:17
59 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

FLSmidth: Major shareholder announcement - BESTINVER GESTIÓN, S.A SGIIC

Company announcement 20-2020, COPENHAGEN, DENMARK


Pursuant to Section 38 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, FLSmidth has been informed that
BESTINVER GESTIÓN, S.A SGIIC has reduced their holding of FLSmidth shares to a total 2,561,524 FLSmidth & Co. A/S shares, which corresponds to 4.998% of the total nominal share capital and voting rights in FLSmidth & Co. A/S.


Contacts

Media Relations
Rasmus Windfeld, +45 40 44 60 60, rwin@flsmidth.com

Investor Relations
Nicolai Mauritzen, +45 30 93 18 51, nicm@flsmidth.com


FLSmidth provides sustainable productivity to the global mining and cement industries. We deliver market-leading engineering, equipment and service solutions that enable our customers to improve performance, drive down costs and reduce environmental impact. Our operations span the globe and our close to 11,000 employees are present in more than 60 countries. In 2019, FLSmidth generated revenue of DKK 20.6 billion. www.flsmidth.com

Attachment

  • Company announcement 20 BESTINVER (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/090655b5-d4ee-4cc5-a22b-5eea7400ee56)

FLSMIDTH & CO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.