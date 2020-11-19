Anzeige
19.11.2020 | 18:34
Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Dividend Announcement

PR Newswire

London, November 19

ATLANTISJAPAN GROWTH FUND LIMITED
("AJGF" or the "Company")
(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 30709)
LEI 54930041W0LDG00PGL69

Dividend Announcement
19 November 2020

The Company announces that the Directors of Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited have declared that an interim dividend will be payable in respect of the financial quarter ended 31 October 2020 as follows:

Ex Dividend date:26/11/2020
Record date:27/11/2020
Payment date:30/12/2020
Dividend per share:2.17 pence (Sterling)


Enquiries:

Company Secretary
Tony Sharpe
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Email: ts236@ntrs.com
Tel: +44 (0)1481 745736

Corporate Broker
N+1 Singer
Alan Ray,
Alan.Ray@n1singer.com

Robert Peel,
Robert.Peel@n1singer.com (Investment Banking)

James Waterlow,
James.Waterlow@n1singer.com (Sales)
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7496 3000

