The "Europe Wind Farms Database" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This product is a database of wind farms in Europe. It includes 23762 entries (in 39 countries) and represents 180,5 GW onshore and 122,7 GW offshore.
Detailed Breakdown:
Onshore market:
- Under construction: 183 entries (5,5 GW)
- Operational: 21388 entries (174,9 GW)
Offshore market:
- Planned: 180 entries (69,5 GW)
- Approved: 56 entries (21,1 GW)
- Under construction: 15 entries (8,2 GW)
- Operational: 135 entries (23,9 GW)
Provided Content:
Location
- Country
- Zone/District
- City
- WGS84 coordinates
Turbines
- Manufacturer
- Turbine Model
- Hub Height
- Number of turbines
- Total Power
Players
- Developer
- Operator
- Owner
Status Data
- Status
- Commissioning Date
