The "Europe Wind Farms Database" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This product is a database of wind farms in Europe. It includes 23762 entries (in 39 countries) and represents 180,5 GW onshore and 122,7 GW offshore.

Detailed Breakdown:

Onshore market:

Under construction: 183 entries (5,5 GW)

Operational: 21388 entries (174,9 GW)

Offshore market:

Planned: 180 entries (69,5 GW)

Approved: 56 entries (21,1 GW)

Under construction: 15 entries (8,2 GW)

Operational: 135 entries (23,9 GW)

Provided Content:

Location

Country

Zone/District

City

WGS84 coordinates

Turbines

Manufacturer

Turbine Model

Hub Height

Number of turbines

Total Power

Players

Developer

Operator

Owner

Status Data

Status

Commissioning Date

