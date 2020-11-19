Innovative new fixed income indices are designed to track the performance of bonds that exhibit high excess spread relative to fair value

MV Index Solutions GmbH (MVIS) today launched the MVIS Moody's Analytics US BBB Corporate Bond Index (ticker: MVBI) and the MVIS Moody's Analytics US Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index (ticker: MVCI).

The MVIS Moody's Analytics US BBB Corporate Bond Index (ticker: MVBI) is designed to track the performance of U.S. dollar-denominated BBB rated corporate bonds and the MVIS Moody's Analytics US Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index (ticker: MVCI) tracks the performance of U.S. dollar-denominated investment grade corporate bonds. The bonds are issued in the U.S. domestic market by U.S. and non-U.S. issuers that offer an excess spread over fair value, while excluding bonds exhibiting the highest probability of being downgraded to non-investment grade, based on proprietary credit risk metrics developed by Moody's Analytics, Inc.

"We are excited to launch these innovative Corporate Bond indices which draw on credit metrics developed by Moody's Analytics, Inc.," said Steven Schoenfeld, CEO at MV Index Solutions. "Both MVBI and MVCI provide exposure to U.S. corporate bonds that exhibit a relatively low risk of being downgraded, adding two unique new tools for fixed income investors."

The indices are calculated in U.S. dollars as a total return gross index and are rebalanced on a monthly basis. A modified market cap weighting methodology is used.

The weightings of the MVIS Moody's Analytics US BBB Corporate Bond Index (ticker: MVBI) are capped at 5% and weightings of the MVIS Moody's Analytics US Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index (ticker: MVCI) at 3% per issuer of corporate bonds on the index level and at 25% per business sector in which the issuer of the corporate bonds operates on the index level. The excess weight shall be redistributed proportionally across all other uncapped corporate bonds.

Detailed information about the indices, including methodology details and index data are available on the MV Index Solutions website.

Key Index Features

MVIS Moody's Analytics US BBB Corporate Bond Index (ticker: MVBI)

Number of Components: 284

Base Date: 03/31/2007

Base Value: 1000

Key Index Features

MVIS Moody's Analytics US Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index (ticker: MVCI)

Number of Components: 365

Base Date: 03/31/2007

Base Value: 1000

Note to Editors:

About MV Index Solutions www.mvis-indices.com

MV Index Solutions (MVIS) develops, monitors and licenses the MVIS Indices and BlueStar Indexes, a selection of focused, investable and diversified benchmark indices. The indices are especially designed to underlie financial products. MVIS Indices cover several asset classes, including equity, fixed income markets and digital assets and are licensed to serve as underlying indices for financial products. Approximately USD 20.10 billion in assets under management (as of 19 November 2020) are currently invested in financial products based on MVIS Indices. MVIS is a VanEck company.

Moody's Analytics is a registered trademark of Moody's Analytics, Inc. and/or its affiliates and is used under license.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201119006172/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Séverine Thäsler-Jäger, MV Index Solutions

+49 (0)69 4056 695 53

media-enquiries@mvis-indices.com