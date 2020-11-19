

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market ended notably lower on Thursday as worries about continued surge in coronavirus cases across the globe weighed on sentiment and triggered selling at several counters.



Data showing a sharper drop in Swiss industrial production and weak exports hurt as well.



The benchmark SMI ended with a loss of 72.12 points or 0.69% at 10,490.77. The index moved in a tight band between 10,468.41 and 10,517.08 today.



ABB declined more than 3%. The Swiss engineering company said it is exploring all options to offload three business units that generate $1.75 billion in sales.



Swiss Re, LafargeHolcim and Zurich Insurance Group shed 2 to 2.2%. Swatch Group, Swiss Life Holding and Swisscom lost 1.3 to 1.7%, while Alcon and Roche Holding both ended lower by about 1%.



On the other hand, Partners Group surged up 2.7%, and Lonza Group and Novartis finished with modest gains.



In the midcap section, Dufry slid 4.2% and Adecco lost 3.1%. Helvetia, Flughafen Zurich, Cembra Money Bank, Sonovoa and PSP Swiss Property declined 2 to 2.7%. AMS, Barry Callebaut and Baloise Holding also closed notably lower.



Among the gainers, VAT Group advanced 2.7%, Logitech ended nearly 2% up and Tecan Group ended 1.15% up.



According to the report released by the Federal Statistical Office, Swiss industrial production declined in the third quarter, falling by 5.1% year-on-year.



Secondary sector production declined 4.4% yearly in the third quarter and construction output fell 0.4%.



Data showed that turnover on the industrial production contracted 7.9% yearly in the third quarter and construction turnover fell by 0.6%.



In September, industrial production decreased 3.8%, following a 5.6% fall in August. Industrial turnover fell 5.6% year-on-year in September, following an 8.7% drop in the previous month.



Data released by the Federal Customs Administration showed Switzerland's exports fell for the second straight month in October, decreasing by a real 0.5% month-on-month, following a 1.8% fall in September.



Imports were down 3.4% in October after a 3.4% rise a month earlier. In nominal terms, exports fell 0.4% in October and imports decreased 3.3%.



The trade surplus increased to CHF 2.871 billion in October from CHF 2.425 billion in the previous month.



According to the Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry, watch exports declined 7.1% year-on-year in October.



In the first ten months of the year, watch exports decreased 25.8% year-on-year. This was the sharpest decline recorded in over last eighty years. Swiss market ends notably lower



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

