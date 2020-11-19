The electronics manufacturing services market is expected to grow by USD 118.49 bn, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Electronics Manufacturing Services Market 2020-2024
The increasing adoption of smart manufacturing is one of the major factors propelling market growth.
Electronics Manufacturing Services Market: End-user Landscape
Based on the end-user, the computing and consumer appliances segment is expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period.
Electronics Manufacturing Services Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, APAC is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 79% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. China, Taiwan, and India are the key markets for electronics manufacturing services in APAC.
Companies Covered:
- Benchmark Electronics Inc.
- Celestica Inc.
- Creation Technologies LLC
- ESCATEC Sdn. Bhd.
- Flex Ltd.
- Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd.
- Jabil Inc.
- Plexus Corp.
- Sanmina Corp.
- Venture Corp. Ltd.
What our reports offer:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024
- Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- 2.1 Preface
- 2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2019
- Market outlook
- Market size and forecast 2019-2024
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Market segmentation by end-user
- Comparison by end-user
- Computing and consumer appliances Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Telecommunication Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Industrial Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Automotive Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Healthcare Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Other end-users Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Increasing penetration of big data analytics in manufacturing industry
- Advent of collaborative robots for assembly and testing
- Advent of integrated Industry 4.0 with IoT
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
PART 15: APPENDIX
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
- Definition of market positioning of vendors
PART 16: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO
