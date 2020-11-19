Technavio has been monitoring the corporate e-learning market and it is poised to grow by USD 38.09 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the corporate e-learning market. The market growth in 2020 is likely to increase compared to the market growth in 2019.

Frequently Asked Questions:

What are the major trends in the market?

The adoption of microlearning is a major trend driving the growth of the market.

At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The market will accelerate at a CAGR of over 11% and the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be 38.09 bn.

Who are the top players in the market?

Articulate Global Inc., City Guilds Group, CommLab India LLP, D2L Corp., Designing Digitally Inc., EI Design Pvt. Ltd., G-Cube Webwide Software Pvt. Ltd., GP Strategies Corp., PeopleFluent Holdings Corp., and and Skillsoft Corp., are some of the major market participants.

What is the key market driver?

The reduction in employee training costs for employers is one of the major factors driving the market.

How big is the APAC market?

The APAC region will contribute to 41% of the market share.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Articulate Global Inc., City Guilds Group, CommLab India LLP, D2L Corp., Designing Digitally Inc., EI Design Pvt. Ltd., G-Cube Webwide Software Pvt. Ltd., GP Strategies Corp., PeopleFluent Holdings Corp., and and Skillsoft Corp. are some of the major market participants. The reduction in employee training costs for employers will offer immense growth opportunities. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this corporate e-learning market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Corporate E-Learning Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Corporate E-Learning Market is segmented as below:

Deployment On-premises Cloud-based

End-user Services Manufacturing Retail Others

Geographic Landscape APAC Europe MEA North America South America



Corporate E-Learning Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The corporate e-learning market report covers the following areas:

Corporate E-Learning Market Size

Corporate E-Learning Market Trends

Corporate E-Learning Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies adoption of microlearning as one of the prime reasons driving the corporate e-learning market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Corporate E-Learning Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist corporate e-learning market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the corporate e-learning market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the corporate e-learning market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of corporate e-learning market vendors

