Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 19, 2020) - Omai Gold Mines Corp. (TSXV: OMG) - The company, focused on rebuilding the success of South America's largest gold mine, is now listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol OMG.









If you cannot view the video above, please visit:

https://www.b-tv.com/omai-gold-in-south-america-new-listing-alert-30sec/

Omai Gold Mines is being featured on BNN Bloomberg on Nov 19th to 25th, 2020, throughout the day and evenings.

Omai Gold Mines Corp. (TSXV: OMG)

www.omaigoldmines.com

