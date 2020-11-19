KushCo Holdings, Inc.: KushCo Partners with United Pacific to Expand CBD Distribution Across 350 Gas Stations and Convenience Stores in the Western U.S.

KushCo's Retail Services Division to Serve as Category Captain for Custom-Designed CBD Wellness Centers

CYPRESS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2020 / KushCo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX:KSHB) ('KushCo' or the 'Company'), a premier provider of ancillary products and services to the legal cannabis and CBD industries, has teamed up with United Pacific, one of the largest independent owners and operators of gas stations and convenience stores in the Western United States, with more than 350 locations across California, Nevada, Oregon, Washington, and Colorado.

Since 1955, United Pacific has been offering motor fuels products under the 76, Conoco, Shell and United Oil brands, and convenience items through the We Got It! Food Mart, My Goods Market, and Circle K brands.

KushCo will work with United Pacific to curate customized "CBD Wellness Centers" across 350 United Pacific locations. Each wellness center will feature custom displays provided by the brands and designed by KushCo.

The wellness centers, launching in December 2020, will vary in product assortment in accordance with each state's respective CBD laws. The wellness centers will feature seven of KushCo's CBD client brands, including: Willie's Remedy, Social CBD, PureKana, Leafwell Botanicals, JustCBD, Higher Frequencies, and B Great. With 53 different SKUs across the sets, encompassing Full Spectrum CBD, Broad Spectrum CBD, and CBD isolate, United Pacific will offer consumers a wide array of product offerings. All products featured in the wellness centers will be produced from hemp and contain 0.3% or less THC, in compliance with federal law.

With the United Pacific launch, KushCo adds its largest retail participant to date, following its foray into CBD retail services in 2019, when KushCo partnered with C.A. Fortune, a multi-billion-dollar sales and marketing agency to provide expertise and distribution in natural, specialty, and conventional grocery channels.

"Over the past year, we have made significant inroads into the burgeoning CBD market despite regulatory and COVID-19 related headwinds that have impeded growth potential," said Nick Kovacevich, KushCo's Co-founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "The United Pacific collaboration represents a massive new footprint for our brands and will provide an opportunity to meaningfully connect with millions of consumers annually. We will provide United Pacific's store management team with the training and knowledge needed to position their CBD Wellness Centers for success."

Bill Mullen, United Pacific's President, Retail, added: "We look forward to teaming up with KushCo to expand our CBD offer by introducing additional brands and meeting our customers' needs. We have been excited about our customers' response to our initial offer that we introduced in 2019. The introduction of wellness centers will solidly position United Pacific in this new and evolving category."

About KushCo Holdings

KushCo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX:KSHB) (www.kushco.com) is a premier provider of ancillary products and services to the legal cannabis and CBD industries. KushCo Holdings' subsidiaries and brands provide product quality, exceptional customer service, compliance knowledge and a local presence in serving its diverse customer base, which consists of leading multi-state-operators (MSOs), licensed producers (LPs), and brands.

Founded in 2010, KushCo Holdings has now sold more than 1 billion units to growers, brand owners, processors and producers across North America, South America, and Europe, specializing in child-resistant compatible and fully customizable packaging, exclusive vape hardware and technology, and complementary solvents and natural products.

As a pioneer in the industry, KushCo continues to work to create a positive impact on the environment, society, and community through CSR and ESG initiatives, such as: offering sustainable and compostable packaging; donating PPE supplies to healthcare workers on the frontline fighting the COVID-19 pandemic; partnering with organizations such as Mission Green to offer social equity programs for industry inclusion; being one of the first in the industry to award paid time-off for all employees on November 3, 2020 ("Election Day"); and working to incorporate industry-leading corporate governance practices and a more diverse board makeup.

For more information on KushCo's commitment to CSR and ESG initiatives, please visit the Company's KushCares page at www.kushco.com/kushcares/.

KushCo has been featured in media nationwide, including CNBC, Fox News, Yahoo Finance, Cheddar, Los Angeles Times, TheStreet.com, and Entrepreneur, Inc Magazine. For more information, visit www.kushco.com or call (888) 920-5874.

