WINSTON SALEM, NC / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2020 / Aviation company Lookup Aviation, a group of 3 private pilots, including a Winston-Salem native Max Maxwell, have been named the official east coast distributors for South African company Sling aircraft. This will bring operations for one of the largest kit building companies in the world to North Carolina. Lookup Aviation is adding build assist manufacturing, sales, and distribution jobs to produce these planes.

Maxwell and his partners, Mike Ojo and Algin Albritten, plan to rent the vacant hangar space available at Smith Reynolds Airport.

Their aim is to add a dozen jobs within the first month of operation.

Sling does 60% of their sales in North America and recently announced a high wing version of their most recent model, the Sling TSi 4 seater airplane.

CONTACT:

David Harding

dave@maxwellhardingagency.com

+1-2077491270

SOURCE: MHA

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/617659/Lookup-Aviation-Plans-to-Bring-Jobs-to-Winston-Salem