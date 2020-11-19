

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Intuit Inc. (INTU) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $198 million, or $0.75 per share. This compares with $57 million, or $0.22 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Intuit Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $250 million or $0.94 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.37 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.8% to $1.32 billion from $1.17 billion last year.



Intuit Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $250 Mln. vs. $109 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.94 vs. $0.41 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.37 -Revenue (Q1): $1.32 Bln vs. $1.17 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.31 - $1.34 Full year EPS guidance: $7.00 - $7.15 Full year revenue guidance: $8.265 - $8.415 Bln



