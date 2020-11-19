

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP):



-Earnings: -$58.96 million in Q4 vs. $41.18 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.55 in Q4 vs. $0.37 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Helmerich & Payne Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$78.66 million or -$0.74 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.80 per share -Revenue: $208.27 million in Q4 vs. $649.05 million in the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

HELMERICH & PAYNE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de