The digital health market is expected to grow by 284.55 bn, decelerating at a CAGR of over 25% during the forecast period.

The increase in the number of M&A activities in the market is one of the major factors propelling market growth.

Digital Health Market: Application Landscape

Based on the application, the wireless health segment is expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period.

Digital Health Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 45% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from North America. The US is the key market for digital health solutions in North America.

Companies Covered:

Alphabet Inc.

Apple Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

General Electric Co.

International Business Machines Corp.

Koninklijke Philips NV

McKesson Corp.

Qualcomm Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Siemens Healthineers AG

