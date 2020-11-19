Dynatronics Corporation Participates in Canaccord Genuity 2020 Medical Technologies & Diagnostics Forum

EAGAN, MN / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2020 / Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT), a leading manufacturer of athletic training, physical therapy, and rehabilitation participated in the Canaccord 2020 Medical Technologies & Diagnostics Forum, that was held virtually today. John Krier, Chief Executive Officer and members of the Company's leadership team provided an update to investors including a discussion of recently announced structural changes and the Company's plans for pursuing future growth opportunities. All meetings were held in a 1-on-1 format.

"We were excited to participate in the Canaccord Forum to share our story and early results from our emerging, scalable business model," explained Krier.

Investors are encouraged to access our updated investor presentation on the investor relations portion of our website at https://irdirect.net/dynt or alternatively request a copy of the presentation from Peter Seltzberg or Skyler Black.

About Dynatronics Corporation

Dynatronics is a leading medical device company committed to providing high-quality restorative products designed to accelerate achieving optimal health. The Company designs, manufactures, and sells a broad range of products for clinical use in physical therapy, rehabilitation, pain management, and athletic training. Through its distribution channels, Dynatronics markets and sells to orthopedists, physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, sports medicine practitioners, clinics, hospitals, and consumers. The Company's products are marketed under a portfolio of high-quality, well-known industry brands including Bird & Cronin®, Solaris, Hausmann, Physician's Choice®, and PROTEAM, among others. More information is available at www.dynatronics.com.

CONTACT:

Dynatronics Corporation

Investor Relations

Skyler Black

(801) 676-7201

skyler.black@dynatronics.com

Darrow Associates, Inc.

Peter Seltzberg, Managing Director

Investor Relations

(516) 419-9915

pseltzberg@darrowir.com

For additional information, please visit: www.dynatronics.com

Connect with Dynatronics on LinkedIn

SOURCE: Dynatronics Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/617655/Dynatronics-Corporation-Participates-in-Canaccord-Genuity-2020-Medical-Technologies-Diagnostics-Forum