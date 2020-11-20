Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 20.11.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 646 internationalen Medien
Großauftrag für Grande West! Die Umsatzlawine kommt ins Rollen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14TU7 ISIN: US03783C1009 Ticker-Symbol: 4P0 
Tradegate
18.11.20
21:38 Uhr
120,00 Euro
-4,50
-3,61 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
APPFOLIO INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
APPFOLIO INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
124,70126,7519.11.
125,25126,3019.11.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
APPFOLIO
APPFOLIO INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
APPFOLIO INC120,00-3,61 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.