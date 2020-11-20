Gabrielle Yetter: Author Releases New Novel in Aid of Anti-Trafficking in Cambodia

LONDON / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2020 / Author Gabrielle Yetter releases her new novel, Whisper of the Lotus, to support Justice and Soul, an anti-trafficking organization.

Inspired by her experiences while living in Cambodia, the book is about Charlotte Fontaine, a young woman who travels to Phnom Penh to visit her best friend and meets a mysterious elderly man on the flight. When she arrives, she discovers a land of golden temples, orange-clad monks, and kind-hearted people, then realises many things are not what they seem-including her own family relationships that bubble to the surface through a series of revelations. The book was long listed in the 2019 London TLC (The Literary Consultancy) Pen Factor writing competition and released on November 9, Cambodian Independence Day.

"I wanted to share some of the exotic charm of the country in my book," Yetter said. "After experiencing what it felt like to live there, it quickly became my soul home and I wanted to take readers into my Cambodia. I have included a number of fascinating real-life characters-some of whom are named, such as SomOn, our tuk-tuk driver, who became a friend, and I've woven actual-life situations into the story.

"Throughout the book, Charlotte is on a quest that takes her through dusty back alleys and shimmering pagodas where she meets people who provide insights into her own strengths and imperfections: a sleazy café owner, a compassionate Buddhist monk, an elderly Cambodian who survived the Khmer Rouge, and a woman who reminds her of her mother. And all of them play a role in teaching her different things about herself."

It has been described as having "the feel of a good Armistead Maupin novel mixed with the spiritual overtones of Dan Millman's Way of the Peaceful Warrior," and one reviewer wrote, "Yetter's story is mystery, romance, and thriller all in one, and the tendrils of an unexpected encounter weave through them all".

A former journalist and Massachusetts resident, Yetter wrote The Definitive Guide to Moving to Southeast Asia: Cambodia and The Sweet Tastes of Cambodia (a book about traditional Cambodian desserts and provincial travel) as well as two childrens' books, Ogden The Fish Who Couldn't Swim Straight and Martha the Blue Sheep, which were illustrated by Cambodian artists. In 2012, Gabrielle co-wrote Just Go! Leave the Treadmill for a World of Adventure with her husband, Skip (Frank), a former Massachusetts journalist and newspaper publisher. The book is based on their experiences of moving across the world and starting a new life in Cambodia.

Proceeds for the first 57 days will be donated to Justice and Soul, a non-profit organization which provides cosmetology training and a new beginning for at risk youth and those rescued from trafficking in Cambodia.

Whisper of the Lotus is available for purchase as a paperback or ebook on Amazon. More details are available at www.GabrielleYetter.com

To celebrate the launch, Yetter is offering a giveaway of her book as part of a family gift package on Instagram until Saturday, November 21. The other gifts include a copy of Skip Yetter's recently published novel, A Reasonably Viable Marriage, two pairs of custom-made earrings from Kirsty Yetter's Why Not Jewelry by Kirsty and one dozen handmade, custom-designed cookies from Emily Yetter's Lil Em's Cookies, based in Los Angeles. The contest is open only to US entrants and must be submitted through Instagram.

Earrings, cookies and books included in the giveaway as part of a family gift package on Instagram until Saturday, November 21. Enter contest here: https://www.instagram.com/gabrielleyetter/

