Gizmogo.com: Gizmogo is All About Giving and Will be Holding Several Giveaways Until the End of the Year

CHINO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2020 / Gizmogo has been able to plant several trees, cleaned up local SoCal beaches, and are helping to reduce the electronic waste on the planet and will continue to do so with your support.

With Black Friday and Cyber Monday right around the corner, Gizmogo thinks it's worthwhile to give something back to their supporters and business expanders. They hope you have a fun and exciting holiday season! Giveaway release day: November 24th 2020

Rules for the giveaway:

1. Follow Gizmogo on their Instagram account (joingizmogo) and tag at least two of your friends to the platform's giveaway post. You can tag as many people as you like. The more, the merrier.

2. Visit their website, www.gizmogo.com and subscribe via https://www.gizmogo.com/goGreen all you have to do is to enter your name and email!

Follow all the steps as Gizmogo will cross-check whether you have done all the mandatory tasks to ensure that they choose the right winner.

How will Gizmogo give the results?

They will announce the winners of the giveaway on December 2nd 2020 on their Instagram account and via email!

What can you win?

The TWO LUCKY WINNERS will win the new APPLE WATCH SE.

Also, stay tuned as they have a lot more offers to come your way this holiday season. Gizmogo will be announcing all their giveaways on the website and other social media handles, so do not forget to take the time to follow them on their social media to stay updated on the latest giveaways and offers on the website.

Wrapping it up

We would love to make your holidays a little more exciting with this chance to win a prize by participating in the contest while also giving back to the community. For more information visit the website www.gizmogo.com.

Please also check out our Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Tech Tuesday promotions on our website.

About Gizmogo

Gizmogo's mission is simple, to make it easy for you to sell your used gadgets at the highest price with the fastest payment possible. Our team at gizmogo believes that your once cherished device that sitting in your drawer has more value being re-purposed and given a new life. We take your device and give it to someone who will enjoy it the same way you once did. That's why gizmogo strives to create a seamless customer experience that enables people to see the full potential and value of their devices. Our goal is to extend the life-cycle of technology while reducing the impact on our environment and passing the value onto our customers!

Contact Information:

Roxanna Faithful

marketing@gizmogo.com

