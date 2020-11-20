The intraoperative neuromonitoring market in the US is poised to grow by USD 955.33 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period. Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Download Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Recovery Analysis

The report on the intraoperative neuromonitoring market in the US provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising adoption of remote IONM.

The intraoperative neuromonitoring market in US analysis includes type segment, application segment, methodology segment, and end-user segment. This study identifies the increasing number of surgeries that require IONM as one of the prime reasons driving the intraoperative neuromonitoring market in the US growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The intraoperative neuromonitoring market in the US covers the following areas:

Intraoperative Neuromonitoring market in US Sizing

Intraoperative Neuromonitoring market in US Forecast

Intraoperative Neuromonitoring market in US Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Accurate Neuromonitoring LLC

Cadwell Industries Inc.

Computational Diagnostics Inc.

IntraNerve Neuroscience Holdings LC

Medtronic Plc

Natus Medical Inc.

NeuroMonitoring Technologies Inc.

Nihon Kohden Corp.

NuVasive Inc.

SpecialtyCare Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application placement

Orthopedic and neurosurgeries Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Cardiovascular surgeries Market size and forecast 2019-2024

ENT surgeries Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Other surgeries Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type placement

Insourced IONM Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Outsourced IONM Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Overview

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver Demand led growth

Volume driver Supply led growth

Volume driver External factors

Volume driver Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver Inflation

Price driver Shift from lower to higher-priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

