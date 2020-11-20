Technavio has been monitoring the footwear market and it is poised to grow by 42.06 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Footwear Market 2020-2024

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the footwear market. The market growth in 2020 is likely to increase compared to the market growth in 2019.

Frequently Asked Questions:

What are the major trends in the market?

The high influence of celebrity endorsements on customer purchase decisions is a major trend driving. the growth of the market

At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The market will accelerate at a CAGR of over 2% and the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be 42.06 bn.

Who are the top players in the market?

adidas AG, ASICS Corp., Burberry Group PLC, New Balance Athletics Inc., Nike Inc., PUMA SE, Skechers USA Inc., Under Armour Inc., VF Corp., and Wolverine World Wide Inc., are some of the major market participants.

What is the key market driver?

The design and material innovations leading to product premiumization is one of the major factors driving the market.

How big is the APAC market?

The APAC region will contribute 47% of the market share.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. adidas AG, ASICS Corp., Burberry Group PLC, New Balance Athletics Inc., Nike Inc., PUMA SE, Skechers USA Inc., Under Armour Inc., VF Corp., and Wolverine World Wide Inc. are some of the major market participants. The design and material innovations leading to product premiumization will offer immense growth opportunities. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this footwear market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Footwear Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Footwear Market is segmented as below:

Product Non-athletic Footwear Athletic Footwear

End-user Women Men Children

Distribution Channel Offline Online

Geographic APAC North America Europe South America MEA



Footwear Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The footwear market report covers the following areas:

Footwear Market Size

Footwear Market Trends

Footwear Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies high influence of celebrity endorsements on customer purchase decisions as one of the prime reasons driving the footwear market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Footwear Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist footwear market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the footwear market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the footwear market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of footwear market vendors

Website: www.technavio.com/