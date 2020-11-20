

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - 51job Inc. (JOBS) revealed a profit for third quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled RMB164.53 million, or RMB2.55 per share. This compares with RMB298.45 million, or RMB4.44 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, 51job Inc. reported adjusted earnings of RMB242.97 million or RMB3.57 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 8.4% to RMB906.11 million from RMB988.95 million last year.



51job Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): RMB242.97 Mln. vs. RMB303.71 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): RMB3.57 vs. RMB4.49 last year. -Revenue (Q3): RMB906.11 Mln vs. RMB988.95 Mln last year.



