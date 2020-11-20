Technavio has been monitoring the office furniture market in the US and it is poised to grow by USD 5.64 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have negative impact on the office furniture market in the US. The market growth in 2020 is likely to increase compared to the market growth in 2019.

Frequently Asked Questions:

What are the major trends in the market?

The emergence of online furniture stores is a major trend driving the growth of the market.

The emergence of online furniture stores is a major trend driving the growth of the market.

The market will accelerate at a CAGR of over 6% and the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be 5.64 bn.

The market will accelerate at a CAGR of over 6% and the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be 5.64 bn.

American Signature Inc., Ashley Furniture Industries Inc., Global Furniture Group, Haworth Inc., Herman Miller Inc., HNI Corp., Kimball International Inc., Knoll Inc., Steelcase Inc., and Teknion Corp., are some of the major market participants.

American Signature Inc., Ashley Furniture Industries Inc., Global Furniture Group, Haworth Inc., Herman Miller Inc., HNI Corp., Kimball International Inc., Knoll Inc., Steelcase Inc., and Teknion Corp., are some of the major market participants.

The surge in the number of start-ups is one of the major factors driving the market.

The surge in the number of start-ups is one of the major factors driving the market.

The seating segment region will contribute to 40% of the market share.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. American Signature Inc., Ashley Furniture Industries Inc., Global Furniture Group, Haworth Inc., Herman Miller Inc., HNI Corp., Kimball International Inc., Knoll Inc., Steelcase Inc., and Teknion Corp. are some of the major market participants. The surge in the number of start-ups will offer immense growth opportunities. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this office furniture market in the US forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Office furniture market in US 2020-2024: Segmentation

Office furniture market in US is segmented as below:

Product Seating Table System Storage Unit And File Overhead Bins

Raw material Wood Metal Others

End-user Commercial Home Office

Distribution Channel Offline Stores Online Stores



Office furniture market in US 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The office furniture market in US report covers the following areas:

Office furniture market in US Size

Office furniture market in US Trends

Office furniture market in US Industry Analysis

This study identifies the emergence of online furniture stores as one of the prime reasons driving the office furniture market in the US growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Office furniture market in US 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist office furniture market in US growth during the next five years

Estimation of the office furniture market in US size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the office furniture market in US

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of office furniture market in US vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product placement

Seating Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Table Market size and forecast 2019-2024

System Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Storage unit and file Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Overhead bins Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End user placement

Commercial Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Home office Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End user

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel placement

Offline stores Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Online stores Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Market Segmentation by Material

Market segments

Comparison by Material placement

Wood Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Metal Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Material

Customer landscape

Overview

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver Demand led growth

Volume driver Supply led growth

Volume driver External factors

Volume driver Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver Inflation

Price driver Shift from lower to higher-priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

American Signature, Inc.

Ashley Furniture Industries, Inc.

Global Furniture Group

Haworth Inc.

Herman Miller, Inc.

HNI Corp.

Kimball International Inc.

Knoll Inc.

Steelcase Inc.

Teknion Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

