Arctech Solar Supplied 150MW 2P Tracker to Kazakhstan

SHANGHAI, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hevel Group, Russia's largest integrated company in photovoltaics selected Arctech Solar, a leading solar tracking, racking and BIPV system provider to supply 150MW two-in-portrait (2P) trackers to Hevel's solar PV projects in Kazakhstan. The project is noteworthy as the largest solar plant in this region deploying 2P trackers and bifacial modules to date.

SkySmart and SkySmart II trackers have innovative architectural design that effectively avoids module backside shading and increases reflection irradiance with its optimized system height. Two-in-portrait (2P) trackers offer a cost-effective and reliable solution to work with bifacial solar modules, maximizing ROI and meeting the harsh environmental requirements during winter in the region.

"Mounting solar modules manufactured with heterojunction technology on tracking systems will improve operational performance results of solar projects and brings new knowledge and valuable expertise for further development of HJT segment," said Usachev Anton, deputy CEO for corporate communications of Hevel Group.

This 150MW solar PV project is Arctech Solar's second time cooperation with Hevel Group, the owner and EPC of the Kazakhstan solar PV projects, following Nura solar PV projects using 100MW of fixed structure in Kazakhstan. So far, the company has accomplished total shipments over of 420MW tracking systems and fixed structures to the country. Arctech Solar will continue to explore the possibility of deeper cooperation and presence with local partners and local solar society.

Hevel Group

Hevel Group is Russia's largest integrated company in photovoltaics. The company is the only producer of high efficient heterojunction cells and modules in Europe with production capacity of 340 MW yearly. Company also comprises the R&D Center, the largest specialized research and development center for photovoltaics in Russia. Besides supplying EPC services for utility-scale PV power plants Hevel Group develops variable engineering solutions for commercial transport and aviation, as well as for off-grid social and industrial infrastructure.

Arctech Solar

Arctech Solar (SSE-STAR: 688408) is one of the world's leading manufacturers and solution providers of solar tracking, racking and BIPV systems. In the past decade, Arctech Solar has successfully set up overseas subsidiaries/business service centers in China, Japan, India, U.S., Spain, Australia, UAE, Mexico, Chile, Brazil and Vietnam. As of the end of 2019, the company has cumulatively installed around 24 GW capacity and completed around 900 projects in 24 countries. Today, Arctech Solar is a reliable partner in the global PV tracking, racking and BIPV industry. www.arctechsolar.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1338455/Arctech_Solar.jpg