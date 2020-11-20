Shape strategic responses through several phases of industry recovery

Kingston Technology Co. Inc., Lexar, and Micron Technology Inc. will emerge as major secure digital card market participants during 2020-2024

The secure digital card market is expected to grow by USD 91.25 million during 2020-2024, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the secure digital card market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

The secure digital card market will witness a neutral impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to decrease as compared to 2019.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis and towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Secure Digital Card Market Participants:

Kingston Technology Co. Inc.

Kingston Technology Co. Inc. operates its business through the Products segment. The company offers a wide range of SD cards and Micro SD cards for various applications.

Lexar

Lexar operates its business through the Products segment. The company offers a wide range of products such as Consumer memory cards, Half SD4.0, Industrial card, and UHS-II SD cards.

Micron Technology Inc.

Micron Technology Inc. operates its business through segments such as Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. The company offers products such as consumer 1TB microSD, which is used for 4K HDR video capture/playback and blazing-fast file transfers.

Secure Digital Card Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Secure digital card market is segmented as below:

Product Micro SD Card Others

Application Communication Devices Cameras And Camcorders Others

Geography APAC North America Europe MEA South America



The secure digital card market is driven by the adoption of SD cards in emerging applications. In addition, other factors such as the introduction of SD cards with high storage capacity are expected to trigger the secure digital card market toward witnessing a CAGR of about 1% during the forecast period.

