Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 20.11.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 646 internationalen Medien
Großauftrag für Grande West! Die Umsatzlawine kommt ins Rollen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 888351 ISIN: US22160K1051 Ticker-Symbol: CTO 
Stuttgart
19.11.20
14:55 Uhr
323,65 Euro
-1,25
-0,38 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
321,45324,1019.11.
322,70323,6519.11.
PR Newswire
20.11.2020 | 06:28
59 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

THE MOST WONDERS by AROMATICA available online at Costco USA

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AROMATICA, South Korea's leading clean and sustainable beauty brand, announced best-sellers gift set launch online at Costco.com.

THE MOST WONDERS by AROMATICA features six best-selling skincare products:

Brightening Neroli Organic Facial Oil, Tea Tree Green Oil, Organic Rosehip Oil, Reviving Rose Infusion Serum, SuperBrite Vita Serum, and Vitalizing Rosemary Concentrated Essence.

This holiday the company is pushing clean, vegan, and sustainable beauty. Six essentials that work in harmony to deeply nourish, balance, detoxify, and moisturize - replenishing vitality from true botanical essence. Apply as needed for daily skin concerns:

  • Neroli Facial Oil for natural radiance
  • Tea Tree Facial Oil for anti-blemish properties
  • Rosehip Facial Oil for spots and collagen
  • Rose Serum for deep hydration
  • Vita Serum for a vitamin booster
  • Rosemary Essence anti-oxidant properties

AROMATICA

Six essentials for healthy, glowing skin in recycled glass bottles to reduce plastic pollution, reuse as many times, and recycle effortlessly.

ABOUT AROMATICA

When Jerry Kim founded AROMATICA in 2004, his heart and soul of the brand based on essential oils and aromatherapy. He promised to keep striving to reach the mission: SAVE THE SKIN, SAVE THE PLANET with AROMATICA.

Our high standards to SAVE THE SKIN: AROMATICA formulas are consciously-sourced, 100% vegan, and natural ingredients- replacing synthetic fragrances with pure essential oils. We are EWG Verified, COSMOS certified, and partners with Vegan Society. We push the boundaries of efficacy and consciousness with the power of aromatherapy to impact the skin and less on the planet.

Our commitment to SAVE THE PLANET: we are reducing the quantity of plastic waste by replacing virgin plastic with post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic and redeeming recycled-glass whenever possible. Our packaging designers procreate to reduce, reuse, and recycle our containers. We believe our actions will make an impact to SAVE THE SKIN, SAVE THE PLANET.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1321946/Aromatica_1.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1321945/Aromatica_2.jpg

COSTCO WHOLESALE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.