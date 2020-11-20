Company Introduces All-in-One Automated Binocular Refraction System

Topcon Healthcare, a leading provider of medical devices and software solutions for the global eye care community, announced today the European launch of the revolutionary Chronos Automated Binocular Refraction System with SightPilot guided refraction software.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201119006074/en/

Topcon Healthcare launches the revolutionary Chronos Automated Binocular Refraction System with SightPilot guided refraction software. (Photo: Business Wire)

Topcon Chronos is a complete digital refraction solution that combines autorefraction, keratometry, and subjective refraction in a single device. The fully automated system, which features the guided refraction software, SightPilot, simplifies the exam and facilitates delegation. Also, Chronos reduces the number of conventional refraction lanes and additional refractometers needed.

"Simply put, Topcon Chronos reinvents refraction," states Mr. John Trefethen, Global VP of Marketing and Product Design for Topcon Healthcare. "This revolutionary all-in-one system saves time and space and allows eye care providers to delegate the refraction process and grow their practice. Topcon Chronos is the culmination of Topcon's commitment to developing highly advanced multi-modal medical devices and software platforms that allow today's eye care providers to practice smarter, safer, and more efficiently than ever before. This technology changes the game forever, and we are thrilled to bring it to fruition."

For more information on the Chronos Automated Refraction System or to request a demo, visit https://topconhealthcare.com/products/chronos/

About Topcon Healthcare

Topcon Healthcare sees eye health differently. Our vision is to empower providers with smart and efficient technologies for enhanced patient care. Keeping pace with the ever-changing landscape of the healthcare industry, we offer the latest integrated solutions, including advanced multi-modal imaging, vendor-neutral data management, safe distancing, and ground-breaking remote diagnostic technology.

A globally-oriented business, Topcon is focused on developing solutions towards solving societal challenges in the mega-domains of healthcare, agriculture, and infrastructure. In healthcare, these challenges include increasing eye disease, rising medical costs, access to healthcare and physician shortages. By investing in value-driven innovations, Topcon works to enable people to enjoy good health and a high quality of life.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201119006074/en/

Contacts:

John Trefethen, MFA

Global Vice President, Marketing Product Design Topcon Healthcare

E-mail: jtrefethen@topcon.com