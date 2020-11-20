The global IGBT market size is poised to grow by USD 3.77 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of about 9% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis

One of the key factors that will drive the growth of the IGBT market, are the initiatives taken by the government to control the rising environmental concerns and oil prices that are driving the shift to electric vehicles. It is estimated that EVs and HEVs can lower oil consumption by more than one-third by 2020 as electricity is cheaper, these vehicles provide a big cost advantage over gasoline and petroleum. Electric motors provide quiet, smooth operations and require less maintenance than combustion engines. IGBT is a vital component that is needed to minimize switching loss and maximize thermal efficiency. With these advantages and the increasing popularity of electric vehicles coupled with government initiatives, this IGBT market will grow significantly during the forecast period.

Report Highlights:

The major IGBT market growth came from the IGBT module segment. A single module consists of several discrete IGBTs, making them more compatible with high power.

APAC was the largest IGBT market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. This is attributed to factors such as the fast pace of industrialization in developing countries of the region and the increasing adoption of renewable energy and EVs.

The global IGBT market is concentrated. Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, Littelfuse Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., ON Semiconductor Corp., Renesas Electronics Corp., SEMIKRON Elektronik GmbH Co. KG, STMicroelectronics NV, and Toshiba Corp, are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this IGBT market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the global IGBT market 2020-2024 is expected to have negative impact. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we continue to revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Government Policies will be a Key Market Trend

Across the world governments in various countries are implementing policies such as energy performance labels, energy performance standards to ensure environmental safety, general awareness programs, reduced consumption of energy, and lower utility bills for consumers. These policies and the rise in the cost of energy have compelled manufacturers to take measures to develop energy-efficient products, which is one of the key IGBT market trends. This will increase the demand for IGBT resulting in the growth of this market during the forecast period.

IGBT Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist IGBT market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the IGBT market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the IGBT market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of IGBT market vendors

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019-2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

IGBT modules Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Discrete IGBTs Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

EV/HEVs Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Industrial Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Motor drives Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Consumer appliances Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

Hitachi Ltd.

Infineon Technologies AG

Littelfuse Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

ON Semiconductor Corp.

Renesas Electronics Corp.

SEMIKRON Elektronik GmbH Co. KG

STMicroelectronics NV

Toshiba Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

