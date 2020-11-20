

SLOUGH (dpa-AFX) - Segro Plc (SGRO.L) has received approval for the admission of its entire issued share capital to listing and trading on Euronext Paris. Admission is anticipated to take place on or about 24 November 2020. The shares will be traded under the Euronext ticker symbol, SGRO.



Segro Plc noted that it will not issue any new shares or any other securities in connection with the secondary listing and the shares will remain listed on the premium segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and tradable on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange.



