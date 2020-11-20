

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch consumer confidence improved in November, but remained negative, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Friday.



The consumer confidence index rose marginally to -26 in November from -30 in October. The score was below the 20-year average of -7 points.



Among components, the economic climate index rose to -53 from -61 in October. Assessment of the future economic climate was less gloomy and consumers' opinion on the past economic situation was less negative.



The indicator for willingness to buy improved to -7 in November from -9 in October.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

