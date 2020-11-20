

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hochschild Mining Plc (HOC.L), on Friday, issued fiscal 2021 production guidance, and announced the payment of an interim dividend of 4.0 cents per share.



The company said it remains on track to meet revised production guidance of 280,000-290,000 gold equivalent ounces or 24.0 million - 25.0 million silver equivalent ounces. The all-in sustaining cost from operations in 2020 is now expected to be lower than revised guidance at between $1,200 and $1,250 per gold equivalent ounce or $14.0 and $14.5 per silver equivalent ounce.



Ignacio Bustamante, Chief Executive Officer, said, 'Hochschild continues to recover well operationally from the Covid-19 related stoppages and with the situation steadily improving in the region, our Board considers the resumption of dividends as one of its priorities and confirms our confidence in the outlook for the business... We remain in a healthy financial position and with continued strong precious metal prices and our ambitious brownfield programme in full swing, we can look forward to an exciting 2021.'



