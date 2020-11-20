Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 20.11.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 646 internationalen Medien
Großauftrag für Grande West! Die Umsatzlawine kommt ins Rollen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 850001 ISIN: SE0000108656 Ticker-Symbol: ERCB 
Tradegate
20.11.20
09:26 Uhr
10,240 Euro
-0,070
-0,68 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
TELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,24010,25009:33
10,24010,25009:33
PR Newswire
20.11.2020 | 09:16
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Correction of date for Ericsson's fourth quarter report 2020

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ericsson's (NASDAQ: ERIC) financial report for the fourth quarter 2020, will be issued on January 29, 2021. By mistake an incorrect date is stated in the financial report for the third quarter of 2020, published on October 21. The error occurs on page 12, last sentence, "Date for next report: January 26, 2021".

FOLLOW US:

Subscribe to Ericsson press releases here.

Subscribe to the Ericsson Blog here.

www.twitter.com/ericsson
www.facebook.com/ericsson
www.linkedin.com/company/ericsson

MORE INFORMATION AT:
Ericsson Newsroom

media.relations@ericsson.com
(+46 10 719 69 92)

investor.relations@ericsson.com
(+46 10 719 00 00)

About Ericsson

Ericsson enables communications service providers to capture the full value of connectivity. The company's portfolio spans Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and is designed to help our customers go digital, increase efficiency and find new revenue streams. Ericsson's investments in innovation have delivered the benefits of telephony and mobile broadband to billions of people around the world. The Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on Nasdaq New York. www.ericsson.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/ericsson/r/correction-of-date-for-ericsson-s-fourth-quarter-report-2020,c3240420

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15448/3240420/1337596.pdf

Correction of date for Ericsson's fourth quarter report 2020

ERICSSON-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.