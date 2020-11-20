Shape strategic responses through the various phases of industry recovery

Accenture Plc, Capgemini Services SAS, and Infosys Ltd. will emerge as major participants in the blockchain technology market in the transportation and logistics industry during 2020-2024

The blockchain technology market in transportation and logistics industry market is expected to post decremental growth of USD 811.51 million during 2020-2024, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the blockchain technology market in transportation and logistics industry in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

The blockchain technology market in transportation and logistics industry market will witness a neutral impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase as compared to 2019.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis and towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Blockchain Technology Market Participants in Transportation And Logistics Industry:

Accenture Plc

Accenture Plc operates its business through segments such as Financial Services, Products, and Others. The company offers blockchain technology solutions for the transportation and logistics industry.

Capgemini Services SAS

Capgemini Services SAS operates its business through segments such as Strategy Transformation, Applications Technology, and Operations Engineering. The company offers blockchain technology solutions for the transportation and logistics industry.

Infosys Ltd.

Infosys Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Energy, Utilities, Resources and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All other segments. The company offers blockchain technology solutions for the transportation and logistics industry.

Blockchain Technology Market In Transportation And Logistics Industry Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Blockchain technology market in transportation and logistics industry is segmented as below:

Mode Sea Land Others

Geography North America Europe APAC South America MEA



The blockchain technology market in the transportation and logistics industry market is driven by the growing use of blockchain technology for trucking. In addition, other factors such as the booming e-commerce industry are expected to trigger the blockchain technology market in the transportation and logistics industry toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 54% during the forecast period.

