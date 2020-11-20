PortAventura World recognised at the prestigious Thea Awards for innovative attraction Street Mission

VILASECA and SALOU, Spain, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At the prestigious 27th Annual Thea Awards, hosted by TEA, PortAventura World was the recipient of the international accolade "Award for Outstanding Achievement" for Street Mission, the resort's first dark ride and the only one in Europe dedicated to Sesame Street.

"We are extremely proud of our attraction, which confirms that we are pioneers in innovation and in the application of new technologies. With this recognition, the company reinforces its brand value and leadership position in the theme park sector through a unique entertainment experience," says Sergio Feder, President and CEO of PortAventura World.

Street Mission is an innovative attraction located in PortAventura Park's SésamoAventura area. This dark ride is an interactive adventure for all ages in which visitors have to help the main protagonist, Detective Grover, successfully complete a secret mission.

The attraction consists of a pre-show and an experiential 3D ride that features numerous animatronics and incredible immersive experiences thanks to 3D video mapping technology. The project was created in partnership with Sesame Workshop, a not-for-profit organisation that manages the iconic brand Sesame Street, and Sally Corporation, one of the leading international companies in dark ride development and animatronics design. A unique ride that strengthens PortAventura World's position as a leading family tourist destination in Europe and is fully deserving of the Thea Award.

