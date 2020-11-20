

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American Airlines decided to do away with change fees for long-haul international flights, the Airliner said in a statement.



Effective immediately, the company will stop charging change fee for tickets across all classes, except basic economy, in international flights originating from North or South America, the U.S carrier said.



'We are committed to making travel easier for our customers who fly on American,' said American's Chief Revenue Officer Vasu Raja. 'By eliminating change fees, we're giving customers more flexibility no matter when or where they plan to travel.'



To woo customers during this pandemic situation, American has already waived some other fees this year, including mileage reinstatement fees, domestic same-day standby fees, and service fees for booking ticket or award flight by calling reservations.



During Covid-19, when travel restrictions were in place, all major carriers were forced to revisit their change and cancellation policies.



In August, American had waived change fee for domestic and short haul flights. Other majors including Alaska, Delta and United Airlines also have recently announced scrapping of change fee for domestic flights as well as for a few international destinations.



